Fund Formation Group Of The Year: Cleary

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 12:59 PM EST) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP steered multibillion-dollar investment funds and helped investors in Abraaj’s Global Healthcare Fund find a new fund manager following Abraaj’s collapse, earning the group a spot among Law360’s 2019 Fund Formation Groups of the Year. Cleary’s team helped form funds for clients such as TPG and Angelo Gordon & Co. LP, something it accomplished through close collaboration between global offices, Cleary managing partner Michael Gerstenzang said. The fund formation group includes five partners and two counsel, who are spread across offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. “It’s a very significant part of the firm,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS