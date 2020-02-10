Fund Formation Group Of The Year: Goodwin Procter

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 1:06 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP advised some of the largest private equity groups in the world on their fund formations last year, including the creation of a $17.5 billion vehicle for private equity group Advent International and an $8.5 billion fund for TA Associates, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2019 Fund Formation Groups of the Year. About 140 of Goodwin’s 1,200 attorneys are in the private investment funds practice group, which in addition to fund formation also works on compliance issues, internal operations and representing managers over the life of a fund. The group’s clients are involved in a...

