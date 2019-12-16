8th Circ. Refuses To Reduce Adviser's Wire Fraud Sentence

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:19 PM EST) -- An investment adviser convicted of wire fraud cannot reduce his 151-month prison sentence, as the Eighth Circuit rejected his arguments Monday that a prior tax conviction should not have been included in his criminal history, resulting in a longer sentence. Darrell Smith argued that his prior tax-related criminal conduct should be considered relevant conduct to his wire fraud conviction rather than part of his criminal history. However, Smith committed two separate, distinct offenses with victims that are unrelated, the Eighth Circuit said in a published opinion. “Although the two convictions share the same time period, they differ significantly in relation to...

