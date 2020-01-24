Health Care Group Of The Year: Akin Gump

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 3:03 PM EST) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP secured an impressive number of accomplishments over the last year, like leading Allina Health Services to a win at the U.S. Supreme Court in a challenge to a Medicare payment policy and guiding one of the largest hospital mergers to date in the country, landing it a place among Law360's 2019 Health Care Groups of the Year. The success of the health care group, which includes more than 90 attorneys spread throughout the U.S., stems from a deep expertise in a wide variety of areas and collaboration with other teams across the firm, according...

