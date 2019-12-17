Holland & Hart Taps Corporate Atty For Managing Partner

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:52 PM EST) -- Holland & Hart LLP has named the head of its corporate practice group as its new managing partner. The firm announced Monday that Denver-based Lucy Stark will assume her new role on Jan. 1, succeeding longtime managing partner Tom O'Donnell, and will work closely with newly elected firm chair Chris Balch and the firm's management committee. "Lucy and I have worked alongside each other serving Holland & Hart's corporate clients for more than 12 years, and our strong working relationship will be an asset in our new leadership roles," Balch said in a statement. "We are aligned in our vision to...

