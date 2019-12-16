New Pa. Voting Machines Vulnerable To Hacking, Groups Say

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:26 PM EST) -- A pair of election-security advocacy groups and voters from Philadelphia and Northampton counties filed a lawsuit seeking to have the Pennsylvania Department of State decertify recently introduced voting machines, saying they are vulnerable to hacking and are loaded with accessibility problems and privacy issues. The lawsuit, filed in the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Thursday, claims that the ExpressVote XL systems certified by the state were inaccessible to people with disabilities, unreliable in recording votes, and vulnerable to hacking that could change vote counts. They also presented privacy issues by making ballots visible to poll workers and allowing them to be tracked to individual...

