FDA Escapes Constitutional Challenge Of E-Cig Regulation

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 8:35 PM EST) -- A Mississippi federal judge on Monday tossed a suit challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s power to regulate e-cigarettes, finding that Congress had granted the agency the authority to do so without violating separation of powers doctrine. In his order, U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. rejected arguments by trade organization United States Vaping Association and Big Time Vapes, Inc., a vape shop in Mississippi, that the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act of 2009 was unconstitutional because it gave regulators too much latitude to decide which products the statute should govern. The court found that lawmakers established a limited...

