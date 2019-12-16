Ecuador Oil Co. Wants Payout From Feds' Bribery Case

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:37 PM EST) -- Ecuador's national oil company told a Florida federal judge Monday that it’s entitled to recover millions of dollars from a former Miami financial adviser who recently reached a plea deal with U.S. prosecutors in a case alleging he helped bribe officials at the company. Empresa Pública de Hidrocarburos del Ecuador, commonly known as Petroecuador, asked the court to recognize it as a victim of defendant Frank Chatburn Ripalda’s conduct so that it can seek restitution. The company made its request ahead of Wednesday's scheduled sentencing of Chatburn in Miami. The 42-year-old pled guilty in October to a single count of conspiracy...

