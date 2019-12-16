Fed. Circ. Won't Revisit Patent Ruling On Weight Loss Pill

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 7:52 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Monday declined to revisit its earlier panel ruling in a case over weight loss pill patents, unmoved by Actavis' argument that the panel majority's decision to uphold parts of a patent wrongly created a "new rule" for written description. In a nonprecedential order, the appeals court denied Teva unit Actavis’ October petition for rehearing of a panel’s precedential opinion in August that invalidated parts of two patents covering Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s weight loss pill Contrave but sided with the company on a third patent. The decision had prompted a partial dissent from U.S. Circuit Judge Sharon Prost, who...

