11th Circ. Says District Court Got Marching Orders Wrong

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:01 PM EST) -- A convoluted case involving a Florida businessman's repeated efforts to dismiss a bankruptcy he claims was filed in bad faith has taken yet another twist on its second trip through the Eleventh Circuit after the appeals court found that a district court recently misinterpreted one of its previous orders. In a brief, single-page order filed Monday, a three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles had wrongfully chastised the bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 7 case of Global Energies LLC in a March order. Ironically, Judge Gayles' March order rested on the assertion that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Raymond B. Ray...

