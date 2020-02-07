Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Covington

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 2:22 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP has defended Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals in various lawsuits over its blood thinner Pradaxa and helped Eli Lilly & Co. get a massive win in arbitration, landing the firm among Law360's 2019 Life Sciences Groups of the Year. Boehringer Ingelheim has faced many lawsuits claiming Pradaxa caused internal bleeding in patients, and Covington has helped defend them along the way. In October 2018, the company won a bellwether trial over Pradaxa's alleged risks after a Connecticut state jury rejected plaintiff William Bedsole's claims that the drug caused a life-threatening bout of internal bleeding. And while a Connecticut judge in...

