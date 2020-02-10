Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Fish & Richardson

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 1:15 PM EST) -- Fish & Richardson PC helped the Mayo Clinic defeat a diagnostic test patent suit and protected patents covering Allergan's eye medication Combigan, all while getting a pair of biotech companies ready for multibillion-dollar acquisitions, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2019 Life Sciences Groups of the Year. About a third of Fish & Richardson's 360 attorneys work in life sciences, mostly based in Boston, Minnesota and California. Their reach extends across the U.S., with a few attorneys also based in Munich. "We've drawn people from all of our offices and all of our practice groups to form this cohesive whole," said practice leader...

