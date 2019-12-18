New Bill Aims To Strengthen Patents Owned By Inventors

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:15 PM EST) -- A bill introduced Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives would give substantial new rights to inventors who own their own patents, including allowing them to opt out of Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenges and to recover all the profits made by infringers. Reps. Danny Davis, D-Ill., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., the sponsors of the Inventor Rights Act, said in a statement that "the current system is not working for inventors," so Congress must take action to protect them. To that end, the measure would establish several new rights that would be available only for “inventor-owned patents.” The bill defines...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS