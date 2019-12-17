Audit Watchdog Gets Tough On Conflict Of Interests

Law360, London (December 17, 2019, 2:22 PM GMT) -- Britain’s audit watchdog unveiled tough new rules on Tuesday that bar accounting companies from providing recruitment services or playing a part in the management decisions of the businesses they audit to cut down on the risk of conflicts of interest. The changes, which the Financial Reporting Council described as a “major revision” of its ethical standards, also mandate that auditors working with public entities can provide services other than the audit itself only if required by law or regulation or if that work is closely linked to the audit. The FRC said the overhaul is intended to reduce conflicts of interest —...

