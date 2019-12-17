Financial Ombudsman To Hike Levy As Disputes Get Complex

Law360, London (December 17, 2019, 12:21 PM GMT) -- The agency responsible for resolving disputes between British consumers and their financial service providers will more than double its levies in 2020 and hike its case fees as the cases it handles become more complicated. The Financial Ombudsman Service will seek to raise £106 million ($140 million) through its levies in 2020, compared with $45 million in its 2019 budget, according to documents published Monday. The disputes body will also raise its case fees by £100 from £550 to £650 next year, the budget reveals. These fees will make up 60% of the body’s funding and levies will make up the...

