EU Forges Ahead On Sustainable Finance Classification

Law360, London (December 17, 2019, 1:05 PM GMT) -- European Union lawmakers said Tuesday that they have agreed to make clear to investors which financial activities are environmentally and socially beneficial by creating a common system of classification for sustainable finance products. The European Parliament said its negotiators reached an agreement with the Council of the European Union on Monday to create a so-called taxonomy that will allow investors to determine whether an economic activity is environmentally sustainable. There is no existing common classification system within the bloc, which can create conflicts when defining “green” products. The new legislation aims to protect investors from “greenwashing” practices, in which fund managers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS