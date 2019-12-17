FCA Mulls Broader Rules To Open Up Finance Data

Law360, London (December 17, 2019, 2:01 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog asked the financial services sector on Tuesday to weigh in on extending the data-sharing system used in open banking to other industries including insurance, mortgages and the cash savings market. Open-banking rules that compel lenders to disclose data on account-holders to other regulated companies allow consumers to use apps to shop for savings products. (AP) The Financial Conduct Authority is inviting the industry to contribute to a study on the benefits and risks associated with open finance. Britain's open-banking rules, introduced in January 2018, require lenders to disclose data on account-holders to other regulated companies if the customer requests...

