FCA Hands Out 1st Fine To Claims Manager Over PPI

Law360, London (December 17, 2019, 1:36 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority issued its first penalty on Tuesday after taking over regulating the claims management industry, fining Professional Personal Claims £70,000 ($92,000) for misleading practices over payment protection insurance payouts. The regulator said the London-based company used the logos of five major lenders on its branding to mislead customers into thinking it was submitting their claims for compensation directly to their banks, rather than through a third party business that would take a fee if successful. Professional Personal also submitted inaccurate claims to banks on behalf of some customers. It filled in questionnaires using identical allegations instead of evidence specific...

