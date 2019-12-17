Antitrust Watchdog Fines Estate Agents For Price Fixing

Law360, London (December 17, 2019, 5:42 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s competition watchdog said Tuesday it has hit three property companies with a £600,000 ($786,000) fine for participating in a cartel to fix minimum commission rates and rip off their customers. The Competition and Markets Authority said that four companies ⁠— Michael Hardy, Prospect, Richard Worth and Romans ⁠— violated competition law by colluding to fix minimum commission rates for the sale of residential properties. The cartel began in 2008 and lasted almost seven years, the regulator said. “It is disappointing we’ve found yet another case of estate agents breaking competition law,” Michael Grenfell, the CMA’s executive director of enforcement, said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS