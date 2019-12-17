Shell Reports Paying $10B Tax In First-Ever Public Data

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 11:58 AM EST) -- The Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell said Tuesday it paid $10.1 billion in corporate tax in 2018, publishing the data in its first-ever public accounting of where it pays taxes worldwide. Shell's decision to publish its tax details for the first time comes as nongovernmental organizations and some politicians have been pushing hard to make companies reveal where they pay their taxes. (AP) The report showed that based on regions the company paid most of its income tax in the Middle East, with $3.3 billion going to Oman. Among European countries, Shell paid the most income tax in Norway, with just over...

