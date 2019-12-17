Pinsent Guides Zurich's £800M Cover For FTSE Pension

Law360, London (December 17, 2019, 4:14 PM GMT) -- Pinsent Masons steered Swiss insurer Zurich’s £800 million ($1.1 billion) longevity risk cover for retirement savers of a pension plan sponsored by FTSE 100 companies, the companies involved in the arrangement said on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. said it will protect the FTSE 100-sponsored pension plan against the risk that its retirees and their dependents will live longer than the trustee expected. The cover is structured as a £800 million longevity swap that will provide cover for 600 of the 750 members of the plan, which the companies have not identified. “The trustee is delighted to have taken this positive step in...

