Kozinski Sought Revenge Over Porn Complaints, Atty Claims

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 5:08 PM EST) -- A Beverly Hills, California, attorney and long-time critic of Alex Kozinski accused the former Ninth Circuit judge and others in a federal suit filed Monday of seeking revenge on him for filing complaints more than a decade ago about pornography the judge posted online. The attorney, Cyrus Sanai, alleges that he brought the existence of the graphic material on Kozinski’s personal website to the attention of a newspaper reporter in 2008 and filed related ethics complaints about the judge. But a subsequent article in the Los Angeles Times led to a “whitewash” judicial investigation that was terminated after the famed jurist...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS