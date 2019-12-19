Miles & Stockbridge Nabs Ex-Baker Donelson Health Atty

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:22 PM EST) -- Miles & Stockbridge PC has bolstered its health care practice with the addition of a former Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC attorney with experience advising clients on regulatory issues and payment models from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Christopher Dean, who started at Miles & Stockbridge as a principal on Dec. 9, told Law360 that the firm was a good fit for his practice because many of his clients — health care providers — are in the mid-Atlantic region. His new firm has offices in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Before joining Miles & Stockbridge, Dean was...

