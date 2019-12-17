Virgin Galactic Taps Ex-Wilson Sonsini, MoFo Atty As GC

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- Virgin Galactic has hired as its general counsel an attorney who previously headed legal and compliance for space technology company Maxar and did stints as an associate at Wilson Sonsini and Morrison & Foerster, the commercial space travel company announced on Tuesday. Michelle Kley will also serve as secretary and executive vice president of legal for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. as Richard Branson’s brainchild adjusts to life as a public company, according to its announcement. Kley previously served as senior vice president, secretary and chief legal and compliance officer of Maxar Technologies Inc., which manufactures Earth observation, satellite and related communications...

