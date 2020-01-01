Health And Life Sciences Policy To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- An extraordinary feud among the Trump administration's top health care officials will serve as a riveting backdrop in 2020 to contentious debates over hospital reimbursement and drug prices. Here, Law360 gets you up to speed on the biggest health care and life sciences policies to watch this year. Battle of Health Agency Bosses Looms Large The tail end of 2019 generated a remarkable series of news articles about an increasingly acrimonious working relationship between Alex Azar, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services within HHS....

