Fed. Circ. Won't Revisit Alice Ax Senator Called 'Madness'

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 5:13 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Tuesday refused to revisit a decision that wiped out the Chamberlain Group’s nearly $20 million award in a lawsuit over garage door opener patents, leaving in place a ruling that the chairman of the Senate intellectual property subcommittee had called “madness.” In a nonprecedential order, the appeals court denied Chamberlain’s petition for rehearing of an “unprecedented” panel decision in August that one of Chamberlain’s patents, U.S. Patent Number 7,224,275, was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice ruling for claiming the abstract idea of “wirelessly communicating status information about a system.” A jury had awarded Chamberlain...

