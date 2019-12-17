Hemp Investors Say Violent Threats Followed $600K Con

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 9:09 PM EST) -- A pair of New York investors were duped into plunking down more than $600,000 worth of capital and equipment into a non-existent hemp extraction operation, and then were threatened with violence when they tried to recoup, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Oregon federal court. Neil Patel and Nirav Patel allege that after they contracted with a group of Oregonians posing as industrial hemp extractors under the name Big Boots LLC, they discovered their new business partners "had no equipment, no contracts, no infrastructure of any kind." "The equipment is unaccounted for, the cash is unaccounted for and defendants have...

