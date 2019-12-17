USPTO Pushes Back New E-Filing Rules For TMs Again

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 9:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's plan to become paper-free is being pushed back until February of next year, the agency said Tuesday, days before it was set to implement a new rule making it mandatory for trademark applications to be filed electronically. The USPTO announced the new rule will now be effective Feb. 15, less than two months after it was supposed to take effect this Saturday — and more than four months after its original planned start date in October. Under the rule, anyone initially applying for a trademark or filing a submission concerning applications or registrations must use...

