Law Firm Leaders: Bradley Arant's Jonathan Skeeters

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 1:25 PM EST) -- Jonathan Skeeters took up the role of managing partner at 500-attorney Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP in September 2018. Since then the law firm has revised its strategic plan and opened up its 10th office, which is located in Dallas. Jonathan Skeeters Bradley Arant managing partner Here, Skeeters outlines his vision for the law firm’s future, how the firm is working to make use of technology to benefit clients, and the qualities he looks for in a lateral partner hire. What are your goals for the law firm over the next five years? We just finished a new strategic plan this...

