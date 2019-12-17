Bed Bath & Beyond's GC Sent Packing In Executive Shake-Up

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 5:05 PM EST) -- The longtime general counsel at Bed Bath & Beyond is among five executives ousted by the company's new CEO in what the retailer on Tuesday called "an extensive restructure" of its leadership. Aside from general counsel and Chief Legal Officer Allan Rauch, who has been with the company for 25 years, the "bold pivot" affects the chief administrative officer and heads of merchandising, marketing and digital, according to the Tuesday announcement from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The chief brand officer resigned last week. Before Rauch started working at Bed Bath & Beyond in 1994, he spent nine years as an...

