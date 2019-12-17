Fla. House, Cos. Back State's Medical Pot Licensing Rules

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 10:00 PM EST) -- The Florida House of Representatives and several of the state's licensed medical marijuana businesses told the state's Supreme Court on Monday that lower courts wrongly interfered with the legislators' lawmaking duties, saying the government's regulations of medical marijuana did not infringe on an amendment legalizing it. The state House said in a brief that the Legislature's regulations for medical marijuana treatment centers — which require so-called vertical integration and cap the number of licenses for MMTCs — are consistent with a 2016 voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The House said that a state appellate court, in finding the regulations unlawfully...

