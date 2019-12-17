6th Circ. Revives Suit Over Mosquito Spraying In Toledo

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 6:06 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Tuesday revived a suit accusing the Toledo Area Sanitation District of violating the Clean Water Act, finding the lower court was wrong when it determined the plaintiff failed to give the district adequate notice about the alleged violation. In an unpublished opinion, the panel reversed an order dismissing the case from the Western District of Ohio, which found that the notice Matt Cooper sent to the sanitation district in March 2016 didn’t specify when it allegedly violated the act. Under the Clean Air Act, a citizen suit like Cooper’s can only be filed after the citizen...

