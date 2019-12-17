Pot Giant's Acquisition On Hold Amid Bitter Arbitration Fight

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 9:36 PM EST) -- A group of deals between cannabis giant Acreage Holdings Inc. and former business partners that curdled into a turf war in New England is likely to spill into a multistate arbitration fight involving at least five companies, a Rhode Island state court has indicated. In a ruling parsing the "mountains of paper" exchanged between Acreage, edibles maker CanWell and several subsidiary companies in just four months, Superior Court Judge Richard A. Licht on Monday declined Acreage's bid to send an unfair competition dispute to litigation in Maine, finding the companies had swaddled themselves in arbitration agreements and would likely need to...

