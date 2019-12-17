Faegre Baker, Drinker Biddle Vote To Merge Feb. 1

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 10:17 PM EST) -- Faegre Baker Daniels LLP and Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP announced Tuesday that they will be combining on Feb. 1, following an affirmative vote by the partnerships of both organizations. The firm will operate as Faegre Drinker Biddle Reath and be co-chaired by Drinker Biddle chairman and CEO Andy Kassner and Faegre Baker Daniels chair and managing partner Tom Froehle. The new entity will create one of the nation's 50 largest firms, with around 1,300 attorneys and a projected gross revenue of nearly $1 billion. "Faegre Baker Daniels' growth strategy has always focused on attracting and retaining top talent, and providing the...

