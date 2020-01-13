M&A Group Of The Year: Cravath

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP helped steer some of 2019's biggest deals, including energy company Occidental's $57 billion Anadarko acquisition and the $30.5 billion reunion of CBS and Viacom, landing the firm a spot on Law360's 2019 Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year, a distinction earned eight of the last nine years. Cravath helped ink multibillion-dollar deals across a range of industries, from energy to health care to media and entertainment. Partner Thomas Dunn said Cravath's tendency to train its associates on a range of corporate matters, not just mergers and acquisitions, gives attorneys an edge in thinking through complex transactions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS