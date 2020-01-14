M&A Group Of The Year: Kirkland

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP represented Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. on its $74 billion acquisition of Celgene Corp. and helped investment manager GLP on the sale of its logistics assets to Blackstone for $18.7 billion, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year, the fifth year it has earned that distinction. It was a banner year for Kirkland, which worked on 655 transactions globally in 2019, the second most of any law firm behind DLA Piper and the most in the United States, according to data from Mergermarket. And at nearly $494 billion, the total value...

