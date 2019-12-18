Legal Services Co. Says Ex-Worker Poached Staff And Secrets

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 4:56 PM EST) -- A former employee of a company that provides court reporters and various litigation support services violated his contract by jumping to another company in Connecticut, recruiting for the rival and using his ex-employer's trade secrets, the company is alleging in North Carolina federal court. Lee Bailey breached his contract with Huseby LLC by working as a sales representative for Brandon Legal Tech LLC and Brandon Legal Group LLC in Connecticut, according to Tuesday’s complaint in the Western District of North Carolina. He violated the noncompete, nonsolicitation and noninterference clauses of his employment agreement, which barred such activity for a year after his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS