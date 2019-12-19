Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:00 PM EST) -- A U.S. Attorney's Office in Virginia is a legal lion this week for helping the U.S. government secure a win against Edward Snowden, while McCracken Stemerman & Holsberry LLP landed among the legal lambs after the National Labor Relations Board ruled in favor of employers. Legal Lions The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia and the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division were victorious Tuesday when a Virginia federal judge determined that Edward Snowden violated his legal obligation to allow federal authorities to vet his new memoir before publication. The judge sided with the DOJ that the embattled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS