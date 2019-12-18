Valeant Urges Fed. Circ. To Revive Lawsuit Over Jublia

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 7:33 PM EST) -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals is asking the Federal Circuit to revive a lawsuit accusing Mylan of infringing its patents covering the antifungal medication Jublia, saying that seeking approval to sell a generic version of the drug is infringement under the Hatch-Waxman Act. In an opening brief Monday, Valeant and Japan-based Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. urged the court to reverse a district judge’s August decision to throw out their lawsuit, which claimed that Mylan infringed their patents by submitting an abbreviated new drug application to the Food and Drug Administration to make and sell generic Jublia before the patents expired. U.S. District Judge Peter G....

