Roundup Atty Charged With $200M Corporate Extortion Plot

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 11:51 PM EST) -- A Roundup plaintiffs' attorney was arrested Tuesday on criminal charges he attempted to extort $200 million from an unnamed global chemical manufacturer, according to federal prosecutors, whose allegations echo those against embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti. Timothy Litzenburg, 37, has been charged with attempted extortion and interstate threat, according to a criminal complaint lodged Monday and unsealed Tuesday in Virginia federal court. Prosecutors allege the Charlottesville, Virginia, attorney approached a global company in October and threatened to make public statements claiming that it had significant civil liability for manufacturing a supposedly dangerous chemical used in Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller. Litzenburg vowed to find plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS