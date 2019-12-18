HHS Backs Drug Imports Amid White House Pressure

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 2:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services unveiled proposed regulations Wednesday aimed at letting states import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada, a historic policy shift that comes amid pressure from the White House to make good on the Trump administration's promise to lower drug prices. HHS, in conjunction with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, issued a proposed rule that would let states submit proposals to the FDA for authorization to import prescription drugs from Canada, which would then be tested for quality and relabeled. Under the rule, authorizations would require sponsorship from a pharmacist or wholesaler to show how the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS