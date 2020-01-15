M&A Group Of The Year: Paul Weiss

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP in the last year tackled a slew of multibillion-dollar deals for a variety of big-name clients like General Electric Co., CBS Corp. and IBM Corp., earning the firm a place as one of Law360's 2019 Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year. Paul Weiss is advising GE in the $21.4 billion sale, which was announced in February, of its biopharma business to the global science and technology company Danaher. And the New York City-based firm is helping guide CBS in its $30.5 billion megamerger announced in August with fellow media giant Viacom. In addition,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS