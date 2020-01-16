M&A Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 4:09 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP over the past year has guided the spinoff of recently merged DowDuPont into three separate companies and led real estate giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc. in its $6.8 billion acquisition of Forest City Realty Trust Inc., earning the firm a place among Law360's 2019 Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year. The firm's roughly 400 M&A lawyers are spread across the globe, with about 100 partners in 22 international and domestic offices and 34 partners based in New York. In 2019, Skadden closed and announced deals across a variety of industries, including agriculture, capital...

