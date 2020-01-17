M&A Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- The mergers & acquisitions team at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP helped lock in a series of colossal deals over the past year, including Praxair's more than $70 billion combination with Linde AG and Harris Corp.'s $35 billion L3 deal, landing the team among Law360's 2019 Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year. Even though there was a worldwide slowdown in transactions last year, global practice head Francis J. Aquila said it was a fabulous year for his team, as the group kept busy at the helm of a host of massive, multibillion-dollar mergers. "Rather than having a lot of smaller, mid-market deals,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS