Hitachi Receives $8.8B Offer For Chemicals Business

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 9:08 PM EST) -- Japanese chemicals company Showa Denko K.K. has offered to buy Hitachi Ltd.’s chemicals business in a deal worth up to $8.8 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a move meant to create a massive producer of materials used in the semiconductor and automotive industries, among others. The proposed sale of Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd. would see a newly formed Showa Denko unit called HC Holdings K.K. preparing a tender offer for all of the target’s outstanding shares with a per-share price of 4,360 yen ($42.25) apiece, according to a statement. If all of Hitachi Chemicals’ shares are tendered, the deal would...

