EU Parliament Calls For Shared Position On Digital Taxation

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 1:19 PM EST) -- The European Parliament voted Wednesday by an overwhelming majority to urge the European Union executive body and member countries to reach an agreed position on taxation of the digital economy. Paolo Gentiloni appearing before the European Parliament in October. On Wednesday the European Union tax commissioner told the Parliament that no agreement or a limited agreement on global corporate tax rules would provide a rationale for EU action. (AP) The resolution prevailed by a vote of 479-141 with 69 abstentions, a news release from the Parliament said. The vote, however, is largely symbolic, as the European Parliament has almost no real power on questions...

