Justices To Mull Bias Suit Exemption For Religious Groups

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 11:53 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a pair of petitions asking the justices to clarify when the so-called ministerial exception to federal employment discrimination law bars courts from hearing suits against religious employers. Two Catholic schools, both of which are represented by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, challenged similar Ninth Circuit rulings reviving age and disability discrimination suits brought by teachers. The schools had argued they were immune under the exception because the teachers performed certain religious functions. The petitions ask whether the First Amendment prevents courts "from adjudicating employment discrimination claims brought by an employee against her religious...

