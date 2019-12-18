Ex-Engineering Exec Acquitted In SFO Bribery Case

Law360, London (December 18, 2019, 3:34 PM GMT) -- A London jury on Wednesday acquitted the former managing director of Guralp Systems Ltd. of conspiring to pay a Korean official to help win contracts for the British seismology instruments manufacturer. A London jury has acquitted a former executive of Guralp Systems of charges that he conspired to bribe a Korean official to win contracts for the engineering company. (Getty) Judge Joanna Korner heard a unanimous not guilty verdict for Andrew Bell from the jury at the hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon. The jury is yet to reach a verdict on the Serious Fraud Office's charges against the company's founder, Cansun...

