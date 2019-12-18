Enviros Tell 4th Circ. Slaughterhouse Rules Must Change

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 6:19 PM EST) -- A coalition of environmental groups is challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision not to revise water pollution guidelines for slaughterhouses, arguing at the Fourth Circuit on Wednesday that new rules were needed for an industry responsible for an outsize proportion of discharges. Environmental groups contend that the high amount of pollution that flows from slaughterhouses and the available technology that could improve what those facilities release begs for an update in standards, which haven't been touched in 15 years. The Environmental Integrity Project, Earthjustice and others filed the petition for review, challenging an October move by the agency to keep...

