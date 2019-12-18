Halliburton Taps Baker Botts Litigation Head As New GC

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 7:40 PM EST) -- Halliburton Co. has hired as its general counsel the litigation head and a longtime attorney at Baker Botts, the oilfield service company said Wednesday. A self-described "firm-lifer" at Baker Botts LLP, Van Beckwith on Jan. 1 will move into his first-ever in-house role, which also includes serving as Halliburton's senior vice president. He will report to Robb Voyles, who is currently executive vice president, secretary and general counsel, and who will become the company's chief legal officer in the new year, Halliburton said. Beckwith said he's excited about the "compelling opportunity," which includes being closer to Halliburton's customers and its business. Halliburton CEO...

